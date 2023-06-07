Asbestos warning, marine exclusion zone after Wellington fire

Residents near Wellington's Shelly Bay were today told to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution due to the risk of asbestos in the air following a fire. Boaties were also warned to take care in the wake of the blaze.

Fire crews battled from 3am to extinguish the large warehouse fire. The 50m x 40m structure was derelict.

Smoke could be seen pouring into the sky from across the harbour.

Fire and Emergency NZ said there were no people unaccounted for and no evacuations.

Incident controller Martin Wilby earlier said the risk of asbestos was low due to the site being wet, but if it dried during the day there was a chance it might get into the smoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an update tonight, senior station officer Dave Miller reiterated that the asbestos risk is "very low".

He said heavy machinery was used to remove fallen roofing today, so fire investigators could access the area.

"That investigation isn't finished, and we won't be able to comment further until it is finalised.

"Our crews also continue to cool and overhaul the site and keep any hotspots dampened down and the incident site wet."

Seven trucks were used at the scene today.

Police have confirmed Shelly Bay Road will remain closed overnight with a scene guard in place.

The public are asked to avoid the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marine exclusion zone established

Wellington Harbourmaster Grant Nalder announced this afternoon that a marine exclusion zone has been set up around the site, "to ensure the safety of harbour users while the impacts of the fire to the surrounding area are determined".

That means any boats in the area need to remain at least 300m away from the remains of the warehouse.

It's also recommended boaties avoid being downwind of the site.

A statement announcing the zone confirmed the building, Shed 8, is known to have contained asbestos.

"Various agencies are monitoring air quality around the site to make safety assessments."