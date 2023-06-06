New Zealand
Missing great white shark tag found in BoP after search

7:25pm

Daisy the shark's tag has been found after a $100 reward was offered last week.

Marine biologist Riley Elliott picked up the tracker in Tauranga today.

"Oh my goodness, that's it!" he said. "That's Daisy's tag!"

It was found on the beach among the debris after high tide.

Speaking to Breakfast last week, Elliott said the devices are incredibly important in understanding the behaviour of sharks.

"It's incredibly hard to learn about a wild free-roaming animal in the ocean," he said.

The tag was being used as part of a major research project into sharks in the region.

Elliot said the tags, which hang on the back of the animals, are the least invasive way of tracking them.

"But it does come with the risk that sometimes these tags go missing."

He knew the tag had come off as it didn't move like a shark.

After watching it being washed up on a beach, Elliott watched it travel down a highway.

