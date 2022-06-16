First look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in new Barbie film

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has swapped out his brooding on-screen persona for platinum blond locks and a spray tan in the upcoming romantic comedy Barbie.

Actor Ryan Gosling in 2019. (Source: Getty)

The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie in the titular role as the iconic fashion doll, with Gosling starring as her boyfriend Ken.

The star-studded cast also features America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell and Michael Cera.

The first-look image, released on Thursday by Warner Brothers, shows the Canadian actor channelling the doll's hairless All American aesthetic.

Liu, who plays another Ken doll, told The Independent having to wax his entire body for the role has "been an education, to say the least".

"It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.”

Barbie hits theatres on July 21, 2023.