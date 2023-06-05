Rugby
King's Birthday Honours: Rugby guru Wayne Smith now a knight

6:03am
Arise Sir Wayne.

New Zealand rugby’s coaching guru has now joined old mates Sir Graham Henry and Sir Steve Hansen as rugby knights, receiving the award today in the King’s Birthday Honours list for years of playing, coaching and helping others.

"A massive honour, but I feel it’s an absolute privilege," he said.

One of the game’s great innovators – both on and off the field since the 1970s – he is dedicating the award to others.

"You can’t do anything by yourself in rugby, you’re reliant on players, coaches, staff and I’m really grateful for the people I’ve been surrounded by in my career."

He was quick to mention wife Trish, sons Nick and Josh, and his 92-year-old mum, who have to put up with a lot, especially when things go wrong.

"We’ve been together for 43 years," he said of Trish. "She reckons I’ve been away for 20 of them."

He’s also been honoured for his charity work, helping children with cerebral palsy, inspired by Josh, who lives with it and is about to complete his masters.

Part of the all-conquering Canterbury team of the 1980s, his coaching started at club level before leading both the All Blacks and Black Ferns – the latter to a thrilling world title at Eden Park last year.

He is off to Italy with Trish for a breather after an intense 12 months, but he won’t be switching off rugby for long.

"It’s in my blood, it’s been my life, it’ll always be my life."

