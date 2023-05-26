Rugby
1News

Wayne Smith takes on new role with All Blacks, Black Ferns

9:28am
Wayne Smith, pictured during a Black Ferns training session last year.

Wayne Smith, pictured during a Black Ferns training session last year. (Source: Photosport)

Wayne Smith has taken the whistle back off the wall to rejoin both the All Blacks and Black Ferns in a "unique, new" coaching role, New Zealand Rugby has announced.

NZR confirmed this morning Smith will oversee the two national sides as a performance coach, with his role also focused on mentoring and supporting the head coaches of each side.

“I have a deep connection and love for any team that wears the black jersey and particularly the Black Ferns and the All Blacks," Smith said.

"I also have strong relationships with the respective head coaches and many of the players, so it feels like this role across the two teams is a natural fit, and one where I can hopefully add and contribute to both environments.”

Smith stepped away from the international rugby scene last year after guiding the Black Ferns to World Cup glory on home soil less than 12 months after stepping into the role.

He was succeeded by former Sevens maestro Allan Bunting.

Prior to that, he had served the black jersey as an All Blacks assistant coach to both Sir Steven Hansen and Sir Graham Henry and was the All Blacks head coach himself between 2000 and 2001.

Sir Graham Henry and Wayne Smith pose after winning the Rugby World Cup.

Sir Graham Henry and Wayne Smith pose after winning the Rugby World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

NZR said this morning Smith has already begun working with Bunting to help the Black Ferns but will not be involved with the All Blacks until after this year's Rugby World Cup when Crusaders coach Scott Robertson takes over from the departing Ian Foster.

Smith said he intends to push his students to continue challenging norms and encourage them to think outside the box, much like he did with introducing the attacking style of rugby that helped the Black Ferns overcome England in last year's World Cup final.

“It’s important to consider different perspectives and solutions as coaches," he said.

"As we head into a new era for the game, I am a great believer in the importance of diversity, of relationships and of people. As a coach I’ve been very fortunate to have been exposed to that through my career."

RugbyAll BlacksBlack FernsRugby World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Beauden Barrett to sit out crunch match against Hurricanes

Beauden Barrett to sit out crunch match against Hurricanes

Blues playmaker the latest high-profile player to sit out a Kiwi derby.

3:05pm

Moody's Super season over but he could still make World Cup

Moody's Super season over but he could still make World Cup

Crusaders and All Blacks prop Joe Moody has had ankle surgery which will sideline him for at least eight weeks.

1:49pm

'I want to be an All Black' - Levi Aumua confirms move to Crusaders

'I want to be an All Black' - Levi Aumua confirms move to Crusaders

Wed, May 24

Black Ferns great Dr Farah Palmer officially receives damehood

Black Ferns great Dr Farah Palmer officially receives damehood

Wed, May 24

Black Ferns Sevens star released from contract for league shot

Black Ferns Sevens star released from contract for league shot

Wed, May 24

2:19

More Black Ferns stars headed for Premier Rugby Sevens in US

More Black Ferns stars headed for Premier Rugby Sevens in US

Tue, May 23

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

NZME fined for selling dangerous magnetic toy that hurt child

NZME fined for selling dangerous magnetic toy that hurt child

23 mins ago

Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy

Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy

31 mins ago

Players Association unhappy as NRL pay talks hit another impasse

Players Association unhappy as NRL pay talks hit another impasse

42 mins ago

Head of French Olympic Committee resigns ahead of Paris Games

Head of French Olympic Committee resigns ahead of Paris Games

42 mins ago

Teen charged after food, TVs and more stolen from high school

Teen charged after food, TVs and more stolen from high school

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6