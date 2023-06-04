Environment
1News

Subway 'working with teams' after recycling bin blunder

By Lucy Anderson, Digital Reporter
4:46pm
Subway says it's "working with teams" after a recycling bin fail did the rounds on social media.

Subway says it's "working with teams" after a recycling bin fail did the rounds on social media. (Source: Wellington Live/ Facebook)

Sandwich shop Subway says it's "working with teams" after a recycling bin fail did the rounds on social media.

A photo posted to Facebook earlier this week showed a rubbish bin at a Wellington Subway store with two holes – one for general waste and one for recycling.

But one eagle-eyed person noticed that all the rubbish was going into the same bin underneath, not being separated.

In a statement, a Subway spokesperson told 1News the restaurant's bins are made with a separating top and divider for recycling and rubbish collection.

"As the photo shows, it’s unfortunately not being used correctly.

"We are working with our teams to ensure restaurant proper use and support of NZ recycling practices."

Facebook users were quick to comment one the post, naming several other fast-food chains in New Zealand that've had similar recycling blunders.

One user labelled it as "greenwashing", saying it "sucks big time".

