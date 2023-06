It was likely a "night to remember" for one Porirua Lotto player last night, winning $1 million in last night's live draw.

The winning ticket was sold to the player on MyLotto from Porirua.

Two players from Auckland and Dunedin will be sharing $1 million in the Strike Must Be Won draw, each taking home $500,000.

These tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck last night, meaning the jackpot will now toll over to Wednesday night - sitting at $15 million.