Woman killed in Kaikohe home invasion named by police

A woman killed following a home invasion in Kaikohe on Thursday night has been named.

She was Linda Woods, 71, of Kaikohe, Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said.

Police last night said she was "a treasured member of the family" who had been trying to help other family members inside the home around 11.30pm on Thursday.

A struggle between the occupants and the intruder resulted in the woman being seriously injured.

Woods died at the scene.

Johnston said the offender fled the scene on Taraire St barefoot, leaving behind a pair of shoes and another item of clothing.

"We extend our sincere sympathies to Linda's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time," he said.

He said Woods lived at the Taraire St home with "four generations of her whānau", all of whom are women.

"We continue to support her family as we work to get answers for them, and to hold the offender to account."

A scene examination continues at the property, and police are working with urgency to gather necessary information.

Police are expected to release further details on items left at the scene by her alleged attacker later today, he said.

"We urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and speak with us."