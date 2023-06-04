Four injured, one critical after early morning Auckland crash

Four people have been injured, with one in critical condition, following an early morning single-vehicle crash in Auckland's Manukau.

Police were called to the intersection of Airfeild Road and Mullins Road in Ardmore at around 4.15am.

One person has sustained critical injuries, another has serious injuries, and two have moderate injuries.

The serious crash unit is at the scene with Mullins Road closed at the intersections with Clevedon Takanini Road and Papakura Clevedon Road.

Airfield Road is closed before Mullins Road, with police asking motorists to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.