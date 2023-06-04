New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

English language schools call government levy unfair

9:56am
Some English New Zealand members plan on delaying their levy payments.

Some English New Zealand members plan on delaying their levy payments. (Source: istock.com)

English language schools are protesting against a government levy on their income from foreign students.

English New Zealand, the peak body for most language schools, said its members were unhappy they paid nearly double the rate paid by other schools and universities.

The Export Education Levy was 0.89% of international student income for private institutions and 0.5% for public organisations.

The government paused collection of the levy for the past three years but resumed it in January despite advice from the Ministry of Education that it should be revoked altogether.

English New Zealand chairperson Darren Conway said the higher rate for private tertiary institutions was designed to cover bail-outs of failed institutions.

He said those failures had been concentrated in organisations that offered vocational, business and IT qualifications, and English schools should not be lumped in with them just because they were private.

"We can't see why we have to pay double the rate of state sector when the language school sector in particular, are not responsible for failures in this industry over the last decade or so.

"In addition, we don't think it's a good idea to underwrite risky decision-making by agents and students by saying 'well if you go to a dodgy college, don't worry if it goes bust because the government will bail you out'."

He said paying nearly 1% of income was tough on institutions that made only 5 or 6% profit.

Conway said the government should at least reduce the levy rate for his sector, but ideally it should drop the levy altogether.

He said language schools got no value from activities funded by the levy.

"The money that they raise from it is wasted. It gets spent on projects that on the one hand make people in Wellington feel better, like they're looking after students, but are generally very ineffective."

Conway said English New Zealand members would delay their levy payments.

"A fairly sizeable chunk of the language school sector will simply pay it very late."

By John Gerritsen of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandEducation

SHARE ME

More Stories

Govt can't stop University of Otago cutting staff - Hipkins

Govt can't stop University of Otago cutting staff - Hipkins

The university's cutting staff to fix a $60 million deficit, but the prime minister says there's too much demand on the Government's coffers to intervene.

6:21pm

2:11

PM greeted by angry student protesters in Dunedin

PM greeted by angry student protesters in Dunedin

At Otago University, protesters have been frustrated at the institution's decision to cut several hundred jobs amid a $60 million deficit in its budget.

Fri, Jun 2

1:12

Tinetti insists she can be trusted ahead of investigation

Tinetti insists she can be trusted ahead of investigation

Wed, May 31

2:03

Primary teachers consider new pay offer after calling off strike

Primary teachers consider new pay offer after calling off strike

Wed, May 31

Education Minister faces contempt probe over false statement

Education Minister faces contempt probe over false statement

Tue, May 30

4:38

School principals call attendance targets 'unrealistic'

School principals call attendance targets 'unrealistic'

Fri, May 26

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Vatican holds purification rite after man climbs naked onto altar

Vatican holds purification rite after man climbs naked onto altar

28 mins ago

Heavy rain, snow and gales forecast for long weekend

Heavy rain, snow and gales forecast for long weekend

43 mins ago

Barnett a big hit on successful return for the Warriors

Barnett a big hit on successful return for the Warriors

48 mins ago

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole died of heart-related issues

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole died of heart-related issues

10:33am

Hong Kong detains 8 on eve of Tiananmen Square anniversary

Hong Kong detains 8 on eve of Tiananmen Square anniversary

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6