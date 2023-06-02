Kaikohe woman dies after struggle with home invader

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Kaikohe overnight.

Police were called to a Taraire St property at 11.30pm yesterday, after reports of an intruder.

A struggle between the occupants and the intruder resulted in the woman being seriously injured.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the victim died at the scene.

Police are working to establish what happened and have been speaking to a number of witnesses overnight to help find the person who fled the scene.

"At this stage, no arrests have been made," Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said.

“We know residents will be waking up this morning to this shocking news and we want to reassure them our enquiries are well underway to locate the person responsible and hold them to account for their actions.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area overnight and saw something, or someone, which may assist us with our enquiries.”