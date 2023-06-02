TodayFM scoops 3 radio awards, despite its defunct status

Defunct radio station Today FM managed to win three awards at the New Zealand Radio Awards last night, despite not existing anymore.

The talkback station was nominated for eight awards, scooping up best news story for their coverage of the War in Ukraine.

Wilhelmina Shrimpton won best news or sports journalist.

When she was nominated, she told 1News it was “definitely a bittersweet moment, but a true testament to the hard work and passion we poured into each and every story/project at Today FM”.

“It’s incredible to have that work and the issues within it recognised across the industry.”

The station also took out best long-form video for their series High & Die: The Fentanyl Problem - by Simon Morrow, Wilhelmina Shrimpton and Tom Thexton.

“Our documentary team was also just a two-person team - myself and our former Video Production Manager Simon Morrow, who shot and edited each piece. It still blows me away that as such a tiny team, we produced such incredible content,” Shrimpton said in April.

In a statement, Mediaworks’ interim CEO Wendy Palmer congratulated those who won.

“It was particularly pleasing to see some of our local teams shine, demonstrating the continuing strength of community radio.

“So much hard work and creativity goes into bringing the magic of radio to audiences every day. I'm super-proud of the MediaWorks teams recognised and would like to congratulate all of the winners tonight."

Today FM scooped eight nominations despite only being just over a year in as a new player in the highly competitive market.

The station was pulled off air in April, with just over 40 staff and contractors released from their contracts, in a shock cull that played out live.

Listeners heard the station’s demise unfold in real time after the hosts were told to stop broadcasting and start playing music instead.

The station has since been replaced by a music-only radio station across most of its markets, Channel X.

The station plays a slightly more alternative playlist with rock and dance music from the 90s and 2000s.