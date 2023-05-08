New Zealand
1News

MediaWorks replaces Today FM with new station in multiple markets

2:26pm
The Mediaworks building in Auckland

The Mediaworks building in Auckland (Source: 1News)

MediaWorks has replaced the doomed Today FM with a music-only radio station across most of its markets, Channel X.

The new station aims to be a new type of station “designed to appeal to people who may not be regular radio listeners.”

The station will be tapping into a slightly more alternative playlist with rock and dance music from the 90s and 2000s.

MediaWorks hopes to grab the section of Generation Z who listen to these artists.

Playing its first song at midday today, the station has replaced Today FM on many of its networks after it suddenly went off the air.

Today FM's high-profile hosts Duncan Garner and Tova O'Brien revealed the news to their listeners, saying they had been "betrayed" and "f****d" by MediaWorks management.

The radio and outdoor advertising company ploughed millions into the venture to take on NZME's Newstalk ZB.

Last year, MediaWorks chief executive Cam Wallace said there had been a multi-year plan for the brand while it still fell far short of ZB's dominant rating position.

Wallace, alongside talk head Dallas Gurney, have both since left MediaWorks, with the company coming under increasing financial pressure as advertising revenue dries up amid a turbulent economy.

"MediaWorks, like the whole advertising sector in New Zealand and internationally, continues to be impacted by an environment with lower revenues and higher costs.

"At the request of the MediaWorks board we have undertaken a review of the entire business to identify further areas of potential cost saving and to reshape the business for the market conditions," she said.

New ZealandMedia

SHARE ME

More Stories

TVNZ announces interim chief executive after Power's resignation

TVNZ announces interim chief executive after Power's resignation

Simon Power will leave the broadcaster later this year.

Wed, May 3

Former MediaWorks employee pops a bottle after legal win

Former MediaWorks employee pops a bottle after legal win

MediaWorks was attempting to enforce a restraint of trade clause - despite backing former radio host Tova O'Brien through a similar case, which she lost.

Tue, May 2

Stuff to put up first paywalls for online news

Stuff to put up first paywalls for online news

Thu, Apr 27

What’s the Government’s post-merger media plan?

What’s the Government’s post-merger media plan?

Sun, Apr 23

Can we still debate? Disagreement in the digital age

Can we still debate? Disagreement in the digital age

Sun, Apr 16

2:51

Dominion Post newspaper to change name

Dominion Post newspaper to change name

Fri, Apr 14

Latest

Popular

24 mins ago

BREAKING

NZDF personnel to receive pay rise from July 1

NZDF personnel to receive pay rise from July 1

24 mins ago

Hayne victim living 'never ending nightmare' ahead of his sentence

Hayne victim living 'never ending nightmare' ahead of his sentence

42 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Hipkins speaks to media shortly after arriving back from UK

LIVE: Hipkins speaks to media shortly after arriving back from UK

3:22pm

'Like a caged tiger': Man with autism released after three months' in hospital

'Like a caged tiger': Man with autism released after three months' in hospital

3:01pm

'I stand by it' - Warriors sponsor doubles down on NRL 'bias' claim

0:24

'I stand by it' - Warriors sponsor doubles down on NRL 'bias' claim

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6