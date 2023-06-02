Timaru mother pleads not guilty to killing 3 girls by reason of insanity

The mother accused of murdering her three young children in a horrific case in Timaru has entered a not guilty plea on the grounds she was insane.

Lauren Anne Dickason allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter Liane and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla at a property in the Canterbury town on September 16, 2021.

She had recently emigrated from South Africa with her husband, moving to Timaru just a week before the deaths.

At a pre-trial hearing in the High Court this morning, it was revealed she has entered pleas of not guilty by reason of insanity and infanticide.

Some details remain suppressed at this time.

It was the first time she had appeared in court since the deaths and she continues – nearly two years on – to be held in custody at a psychiatric unit at Hillmorton Hospital.

Her trial is currently set down for two weeks, and is due to begin July 17.