One NZ boss apologises after accusing NRL referees of bias

The chief executive of One NZ, the primary sponsor of the Warriors, has issued a public apology for his comments accusing NRL referees of bias.

In May, telco boss Jason Paris levelled criticisms on social media after the Warriors' loss to the Penrith Panthers. But in a tweet this evening, the chief executive withdrew his claims and apologised to the NRL.

"I unreservedly apologise for the comments I made about NRL match officials," he said.

"I am a passionate rugby league fan and have been for decades. I made those comments in the heat of the moment and am sorry for any impact they may have had on the reputation of any NRL referee.

"NRL referees are not cheats and are not biased. They go to work every week and do a tough job so that we get to enjoy the greatest game.

"Impugning their professionalism was a mistake. People can watch a game of footy and legitimately question the decision-making, but questioning the integrity of officials is unacceptable.

"Like many Warriors supporters, I back my team 100% and will continue to do so.

"I hope we can move past this distraction and focus on enjoying the game we all love."

Prior to tonight, Paris had claimed that the referees partook in "cheating of the highest order" and suggested that they had money on the Warriors to lose.

He wrote: "Are you kidding me? How biased are the NRL bunker and referees against the NZ Warriors? Have they got money on them to lose? It's like we are permanently against 14 on the field and they want us to play with 12.

"It's absolutely outrageous and so incredibly frustrating. Imagine how the team feel — three games in 11 days and then this rubbish. Cheating of the highest order."

The NRL said today "agreement" had been reached with Paris and match officials.

His comments had earlier sparked an investigation by the professional league, which condemned allegations that questioned the integrity or honesty of its referees and match officials.

"The NRL has raised its concerns with these comments with Mr Paris, and as a result he has agreed to unconditionally withdraw those statements and issue a public apology," the organisation said in a statement today.

"The NRL understands that Mr Paris has also reached agreement with the NRL referees and match officials concerned, and the match officials’ association, the PRLMO.

"Respecting and protecting NRL referees and match officials is a matter of critical importance to the NRL.

"While there may be differences of view about particular decisions made during a game, comments that call into question the integrity or honesty of NRL referees and match officials are baseless and unacceptable.

"The NRL considers this matter closed, but all those associated with the game should know that any comments that call into question the integrity of NRL referees and match officials will not be tolerated in our game."