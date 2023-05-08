League
'I stand by it' - Warriors sponsor doubles down on NRL 'bias' claim

3:01pm
The Warriors look dejected at fulltime of their defeat to the Panthers in Brisbane.

The Warriors look dejected at fulltime of their defeat to the Panthers in Brisbane. (Source: Photosport)

One NZ boss Jason Paris is not backing down from his assertions the Warriors are disadvantaged by “bias” from the NRL’s match officials.

Paris’ comments on social media following the Warriors’ 18-6 defeat to the Panthers in Brisbane are being investigated by the NRL but in an interview with 1News this afternoon he doubled down on his beliefs and called for his own investigation.

“I’m pretty frustrated that the Warriors have not been getting a fair run – whether it’s three weeks or the last three years,” Paris, in charge of the team’s major sponsor, said.

“Clearly there has been a lot of commentary and support for those comments.”

Paris’ inflammatory statements came after a run of controversial calls by the officials in the Warriors’ last three matches against the Storm, Roosters and Panthers – all defeats – which have put a dent in the team’s top eight hopes after a hugely promising start to the season.

They are currently 11th, two competition points off the eighth-placed Roosters.

Paris, and many other Warriors supporters, have been frustrated in particular with alleged foul play calls against the Auckland-based team which often don’t apply to the Aussie teams.

On Saturday, for instance, referee Todd Smith overlooked a possible high tackle on captain Tohu Harris from Panthers enforcer Moses Leota but was quick to send rookie Demitric Sifakula to the bin after allegedly striking Nathan Cleary during a fracas.

“I stand by the fact that there is bias against the Warriors by the NRL until I’m proven otherwise, so my call is to use a data-driven approach,” Paris said.

“Look at the actual video footage for games that the Warriors play in, versus games that they are not playing in. Look at the exact same instances and see if there is consistency of refereeing decisions.

“I think there is consistent inconsistency that goes against the Warriors.”

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo described Paris' commentary as “unacceptable”.

"We will do everything possible to protect our match officials and the game," he said in a statement provided to AAP.

Paris said: “I haven’t spoken to the NRL but I think they should look into the fact that there is inconsistency in some of the calls from a fan’s perspective.

“It’s a great game, league, and the NRL have done a great job but I think some of these calls that change momentum in a game need to be tidied up and I think that’s what the Warriors are missing.”

AAP has reported that the NRL's head of football operations Graham Annesley is expected to address Paris' comments in his weekly briefing this afternoon.

Paris said should an investigation show the Warriors were not consistently disadvantaged he would happily accept the findings.

“My view is that they are but if they aren’t then I think the rest of the fans will just shut up and support the game.”

LeagueWarriors

