Men arrested, homemade guns seized on East Coast

Two people have been arrested on the East Coast over the illegal possession of firearms, including a number of homemade guns.

On Wednesday, police were called to a family harm incident at a Flaxmere home. After issuing a search warrant, police seized six homemade guns.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with six counts of illegal possession of a firearm and assault with a weapon.

He is due to reappear in Hastings District Court on Monday June 26.

In a separate incident yesterday, police executed a search warrant at a Havelock North home.

Two guns and a large amount of ammunition were seized from the address.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and received multiple gun-related charges.

He is due to reappear in Hastings District Court today.