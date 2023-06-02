Frosty temperatures for parts of the country over the long weekend

Parts of the country can expect chilly temperatures and unsettled weather this long weekend.

MetService meteorologist John Law told Breakfast this morning Saturday will bring the nicest weather while Sunday's forecast is looking bleak.

An active front is moving up Aotearoa, with lightning and rain impacting western areas.



⚡ 8300 lightning strikes have been recorded since 6pm last night (Thursday)



🌧 Greymouth received 37.8mm of rain between 8-9pm.



🌧 New Plymouth has had 21.6mm in the last hour! pic.twitter.com/ZaNgTOZN7i — MetService (@MetService) June 1, 2023

"It's a weekend that's going to go downhill in terms of weather."

He said Monday will likely bring more wet weather for eastern parts of the country, so Saturday is a good day for any outdoor activities.

"The wintry weather will be mainly focussed on the higher parts of the South Island but it has to be said there's still a fair bit of uncertainty on how things will pan out."

Road snowfall warnings are also in place for Arthur's Pass, Lindis Pass, Milford Rd, and Crown Range Rd.

Looking ahead to next week, Law said most of the bad weather is expected to clear from Tuesday onwards.