New Zealand
1News

Frosty temperatures for parts of the country over the long weekend

39 mins ago

Parts of the country can expect chilly temperatures and unsettled weather this long weekend.

MetService meteorologist John Law told Breakfast this morning Saturday will bring the nicest weather while Sunday's forecast is looking bleak.

"It's a weekend that's going to go downhill in terms of weather."

He said Monday will likely bring more wet weather for eastern parts of the country, so Saturday is a good day for any outdoor activities.

"The wintry weather will be mainly focussed on the higher parts of the South Island but it has to be said there's still a fair bit of uncertainty on how things will pan out."

Road snowfall warnings are also in place for Arthur's Pass, Lindis Pass, Milford Rd, and Crown Range Rd.

Looking ahead to next week, Law said most of the bad weather is expected to clear from Tuesday onwards.

New Zealand

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Blackmail' by mayor over budget - Auckland councillor

'Blackmail' by mayor over budget - Auckland councillor

It comes after a chaotic meeting yesterday, where the mayor delivered an ultimatum.

22 mins ago

IKEA: What you need to know about NZ's first store

IKEA: What you need to know about NZ's first store

The Swedish retail giant has confirmed its famous meatballs will be on offer - what else will the new store feature?

8:23am

IKEA: Construction begins on NZ's first store

IKEA: Construction begins on NZ's first store

8:00am

Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa celebrated around the country

Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa celebrated around the country

7:50am

2:07

Kaikohe woman dies after struggle with home invader

Kaikohe woman dies after struggle with home invader

7:18am

0:30

Tākina launches with NZ's largest Lego Jurassic Park exhibition

Tākina launches with NZ's largest Lego Jurassic Park exhibition

5:37am

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

UK govt refuse to hand over Johnson's unredacted messages to inquiry

UK govt refuse to hand over Johnson's unredacted messages to inquiry

22 mins ago

'Blackmail' by mayor over budget - Auckland councillor

'Blackmail' by mayor over budget - Auckland councillor

39 mins ago

Frosty temperatures for parts of the country over the long weekend

2:27

Frosty temperatures for parts of the country over the long weekend

55 mins ago

Biden trips and falls on stage at air force graduation event

0:22

Biden trips and falls on stage at air force graduation event

8:30am

Footprints revive hope of finding missing kids in Colombia jungle

Footprints revive hope of finding missing kids in Colombia jungle

8:23am

IKEA: What you need to know about NZ's first store

IKEA: What you need to know about NZ's first store
1
2
3
4
5
6