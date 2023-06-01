NZ police force the 'largest it has ever been' - minister

With 1800 constables joining the front lines, New Zealand's police workforce is now the largest it has ever been.

As police wing 366 of the Royal New Zealand Police College graduates today, the Labour-led Government celebrated reaching a police recruitment target the 2017 Government hoped to reach in 2020, but fell short on.

Police Minister Ginny Andersen said the Government's 1800-officer policy follows "a decade of National Party cuts that left Police underfunded and under-resourced".

“What we’ve achieved today is the biggest ever Government commitment to an increase in Police numbers in history, and we’re proud to stand alongside them to celebrate this historic achievement," she said.

“Delivering on our promise means every Policing district in New Zealand is better resourced than they were five and half years ago - and there’s more we want to do yet."

ADVERTISEMENT

Andersen said the workforce growth to now 10,700 officers - 21% up on 2017's total - was part of a long-term approach to address "early intervention, crime prevention, and partnering with the community".

"With the addition of 1800 extra Police, funding announced in Budget 2023 will ensure there is one officer for every 480 New Zealanders, compared with one for every 544 New Zealanders in 2017.

“This commitment to properly resourcing our police is a vital component in tackling crime, including retail, youth, and violent crime.

“We’ve also invested in the fight against organised crime and gangs, due to our investment to grow Police numbers we will reach 700 new staff dedicated to combatting organised crime,” she said.

Diversity has also increased among the police force in the past six years, with Māori presence growing by 40%, Pasifika by 83%, Asian by 157% and women by 61%.

“Thirty-five percent of [Wing 366] are women, fourteen percent are Māori, sixteen percent are Pasifika, and five percent are Asian. They should be proud of their fantastic achievement, and I look forward to seeing the great work they will do for our communities,” Andersen added.

Since 2017 every region has seen an increased police presence, the largest shifts being seen in Eastern, Northland and Bay of Plenty, which saw increases of 24%, 23% and 20% respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the lower end of the scale, Wellington and Southern saw increases of 11% in the last six years, while Central grew by 13%.