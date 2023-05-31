Rugby
Watch: Webb Ellis Cup arrives in France ahead of RWC

3:40pm

The Webb Ellis Cup has arrived in Paris ahead of the men's Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

It marks 100 days to go before the sport's flagship competition kicks off.

Former South African player Tendai Mtawarira — also known as The Beast — escorted the trophy on its journey.

Mtawarira was in the Springboks' World Cup-winning side in 2019.

The All Blacks will play in this edition of the tournament's opening round, against Les Bleus, at 7am NZT on September 9.

Namibia, Italy and Ireland are also in the All Blacks' group.

