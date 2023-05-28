Will Jordan re-signs with All Blacks and Crusaders until 2027

Will Jordan has re-signed with the Crusaders and All Blacks until the end of 2027.

It means the 25-year-old outside back, who has scored 21 tries in 21 Tests, will play the next two World Cups at least for the All Blacks.

“I’m hugely excited to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders for four years through to 2027,” Jordan said.

“Both teams mean a lot to me, and this deal gives me the chance to focus on becoming the best player I can be, and help these teams chase success.”

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson said Jordan was “a multi-talented player” who had played a big part in the Crusaders success.

“His skillset and anticipation set him apart, and his timing on and off the ball is world class,” Robertson said.

“His game management and understanding is critical to the Crusaders performance both on and off the field.”

Jordan, who has been affected by migraine-type symptoms this season, did not play yesterday for the Crusaders in their victory over the Waratahs.

The big question as the Rugby Championship and World Cup loom, is where All Blacks coach Ian Foster will play Jordan.

Beauden Barrett is the incumbent fullback but has been playing only first-five for the Blues this season.

Will Jordan scores against Ireland in Wellington last year. (Source: Photosport)

Foster has preferred to play Jordan on the right wing, but Mark Telea has been in such good form for the Blues this season – he scored four tries against the Hurricanes at Eden Park last night – and shone on last year’s northern tour with New Zealand.

Discussing the signing on Sky’s Breakdown show last night, former All Blacks outside back Jeff Wilson said of Jordan: “This guy is a game changer and a game breaker. He makes any team better.”

Asked where he would select Jordan, Wilson said: “Wing or fullback, I don’t care. He has to be on the field.”

Given recent All Black selections, it’s unlikely that Jordan and Telea would be played together in big Tests as Foster prefers to play a power wing in the form of Caleb Clark or Leicester Fainga’anuku in combination with flat-out pace on the other flank.

The other intriguing issue as the Rugby Championship looms (Foster will name a squad of 36 for that and 33 for the World Cup), is whether Fainga’anuku will make the cut.

He recently announced that he would not be re-signing with New Zealand Rugby. It is likely that he has signed with a French club.