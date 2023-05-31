Analysis: Crusaders in luck as another ex-All Black answers injury SOS

Days after the Crusaders launched their Hall of Fame in a glittering ceremony, and veteran prop John Afoa become the oldest player in Super Rugby history, they have once again sought inspiration and help from the past.

Midfielder Ryan Crotty is the latest player to answer the Crusaders’ injury SOS – the former All Black training with the defending champions in Christchurch this week as their casualty ward grows.

David Havili’s hamstring injury suffered in his team’s bonus point 42-18 victory over the Waratahs at the weekend is likely to rule him out for the rest of the competition, with loose forward Cullen Grace facing a similar lay-off following his dislocated kneecap in the same game.

That makes six medium-to-long-term absentees for the Crusaders; Havili and Grace joining props Joe Moody, Fletcher Newell and George Bower and wing Sevu Reece on the sidelines.

To make matters worse, they have also lost outside back Macca Springer, halfback Noah Hotham and first-five Taha Kemara to the New Zealand under-20s ahead of their World Cup campaign.

Welcome back, then, Crotty – a 34-year-old who left the Crusaders in 2019 to play for the Kubota Spears in Japan and has returned to help prepare his old team for their playoffs run.

The most successful Super Rugby franchise has always been big on history and the lessons it can provide after finishing dead last in its inaugural 1996 season but few, including coach Scott Robertson, will have envisaged needing to dig this deep in a search for injury cover.

With Dallas McLeod, Jack Goodhue and Leicester Fainga’anuku candidates to start in the midfield for the Crusaders’ next match against the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday, Crotty is unlikely to be required this weekend but his experience on the training pitch alone will be invaluable.

In an injury-affected career, Crotty played 48 Tests for the All Blacks. One of his most memorable was the 2013 comeback victory against Ireland in Dublin when, with the All Blacks down 17-22 with a minute to play, he scored the try – converted by Aaron Cruden – to secure a remarkable win.

He has always been regarded as a technically excellent centre and an unflappable decision maker. There is little doubt he is a future Hall of Famer following the recent induction of foundation members Wayne Smith, Todd Blackadder and Justin Marshall.

Should the Crusaders win their seventh title in seven years under departing coach Robertson, the call-ups of Afoa and Crotty will become the stuff of legend at the franchise.

Afoa, a Blues legend who played a decade in France, didn’t think twice before getting on the plane while nursing a hangover (and minus his boots) and playing superbly against the Waratahs.

The nearly 40-year-old will require special mention, with Crotty, who played 150 games for the Crusaders, also having the potential to play a pivotal role.

John Afoa, not content with simply pushing in scrums and mauls, goes on a breakout run for the Crusaders against the Waratahs. (Source: Photosport)

The Crusaders aren’t expecting Havili to play again this season and are wary about missing his power and experience outside Richie Mo’unga.

But their biggest worry will be how to replace Havili’s excellent kicking game, although this is something that Goodhue, increasingly sharp in cameo roles since his return from injury, can provide via his left foot.

The Crusaders need only a losing bonus point against the Hurricanes to secure second spot on the table – and a potential home semifinal – but are eager to name a strong side (which will be revealed tomorrow) as they maintain their momentum down the stretch.

Their squad depth has been severely tested and they need some luck yet, but they have the pedigree and with men such as Afoa and Crotty involved, another title win would rival their first championship under Robertson – their win in Johannesburg against the Lions in 2017 – as their most special.