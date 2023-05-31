New Zealand
1News

All Loafers Lodge residents accounted for following fire

12:23pm
A fire truck at the scene of the blaze on Wednesday, May 17.

A fire truck at the scene of the blaze on Wednesday, May 17. (Source: 1News)

All 99 residents living at Wellington's Loafers Lodge when it caught fire have now been accounted for, police say.

The Newtown hostel was set alight during the early hours of May 16, forcing residents to evacuate as the blaze tore through the building.

Initially, dozens of people were unaccounted for, but this afternoon police confirmed everyone who was there had been accounted for.

The death toll remains at five.

Currently, a criminal investigation is taking place at the scene of the fire, which is expected to wrap up on Friday.

A man has been charged with arson following the fire and has since appeared in court.

The 48-year-old was been remanded in custody and will reappear on June 19.

New ZealandWellington

