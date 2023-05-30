World
AAP

Watch: Escaped bull charges at crowd at WA rodeo

50 mins ago

A rodeo bull has injured a young girl and a man as it charged through a crowd after escaping at an outback muster in Australia.

The incident happened during the Top End Mustering Rodeo at Kununurra in Western Australia's far north on Saturday night.

Footage on social media shows a crowd of people line-dancing in the rodeo arena before the bull charges through.

The attendees can be seen scrambling for safety and attempting to climb out of the arena.

An ambulance spokeswoman confirmed a man in his 30s and a young girl were both injured and taken to Kununurra District Hospital.

About 15 people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

An ambulance crew stationed at the event were assisted by volunteers among the crowd, the spokeswoman said.

World Australia Animals

