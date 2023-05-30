Waimea Dam starts filling after cost blowout, delays

The problem-plagued Waimea Dam is a step closer to being complete after it was closed off on Friday and started filling over the weekend.
It's the largest publicly funded dam to be completed since the Clyde Dam in 1992 and will eventually secure the region's water supply for the next 100 years.
1News took a tour of the dam today along with Tasman Mayor Tim King and Nelson Mayor Nick Smith who have both been involved in the project for decades.
After only a few days, and a large amount of rain over the weekend, the water in the valley is already around 20m deep.
"It's a bloody great milestone to reach and I guess my biggest feeling actually is a sense of relief," King said.
Relief because the project has faced a laundry list of issues over the years. It's more than a year behind schedule and it's original price tag of $105 million has blown out to at least $198 million.
King said the long-term benefits to the region are huge. "I'm confident that over time the benefits both economically, socially and environmentally will be worth it."
The latest issue was a two-month delay waiting for the contractor to complete health and safety paperwork. Waimea Water's chief executive Mike Scott said it was unexpected.
He said there needs to be a long-term pipeline of infrastructure projects.
"So we build a project, like Transmission Gully, and the expertise goes away again because the next cab off the rank isn't there and that's because we don't plan infrastructure centrally, we don't fund infrastructure properly".
