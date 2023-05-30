The country's most attractive workplace revealed

Do you work in New Zealand's most attractive workplace?

Randstad's revealed this year's winner of its annual Randstad Award, which is chosen by survey respondents in each of the participating countries.

In New Zealand, the winner was selected based on the public perception of around 4000 jobseekers judging 150 of the country's largest organisations.

Coming in at number five is Auckland-based engineering firm WSP. It's upbeat, global and all about the future.

At number four is the Department of Conservation. What's not to love about working in the outdoors?

Taking out third place was the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, thanks to its job security.

It was followed by New Zealand Customs, a mainstay on Randstad's annual list for its job security, financial health and career progression.

To find out which employer was crowned the winner thanks to its diversity, inclusion and wealth of opportunities, click on the video above.