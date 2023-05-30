The Chase's Shaun Wallace reveals favourite All Blacks player

The Chase star Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace has revealed his favourite All Blacks player as he took a look around Eden Park ahead of a charity quiz there tomorrow night.

Wallace, an avid rugby fan, is currently in New Zealand on a five-centre tour organised by quiz organisation Believe It Or Not.

His events will be raising money for local charities, including raising money for Cyclone Gabrielle victims.

1News sport presenter Andrew Saville sat down with Wallace at Eden Park today where he asked him who his favourite All Blacks player was.

"My favourite of all time, I think you'd have to go with Dan Carter. I mean he was just sublime in terms of his skill," Wallace said.

Despite his mega-memory, Saville managed to stump him with a couple of curly rugby questions.

"What Super Rugby team is based here at Eden Park?" Saville asked.

"I don't know," Wallace responded with a smile. He was also unable to name the current All Blacks captain, Sam Cane, although he did get lucky when guessing where the Crusaders are based.

"Umm Crusaders, Canterbury, I don't know," Wallace said before Saville let him know he had guessed correctly and the two shared a laugh.

For more on this story watch 1News at 6pm.

Apart from some other sporting facts and figures imparted by Wallace during their chat, Saville was also impressed by the 62-year-old's hardcore fitness regime.

"I think it's important for people to invest in their physical wellbeing as then it helps with your mental wellbeing as well, so I keep myself fit and do 1000 stomach crunches every morning before going to the gym," Wallace said.

Later on, the pair went for a tour of the Eden Park sheds where Wallace got to see Dan Carter's old seat.

Shaun Wallace in Eden Park sheds. (Source: 1News)

After Wallace's first event at Eden Park tomorrow night he will then visit Hawke's Bay, Wellington, Invercargill, and Kaiapoi.