New Zealand
1News

The Chase star visiting New Zealand to host charity quiz nights

9:11am

The Chase star Shaun 'Dark Destroyer' Wallace is set to visit New Zealand this month.

He's set to host several quiz nights around the country, including in the Hawke's Bay, to raise money for the region's cyclone relief fund.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Wallace said it's an "honour and a privilege" to be visiting Aotearoa.

"I've always loved New Zealand and New Zealanders have always treated me with warmth, compassion and love. So it's an honour, privilege for me to actually come back to your shores."

Wallace said he has a passion for raising money, and wants to help Kiwis in any way he can.

"I'll be going around the country, Hawke's Bay, you know, obviously they were devastated by the cyclone."

Wallace is teaming up with John Walker and his charity, Find Your Field of Dreams.

The first event is taking place at Eden Park in Auckland, where Wallace will chat with the audience before a six round quiz, where the winners will take on the Dark Destroyer.

Wallace will then visit Hawke's Bay, Wellington, Invercargill, and Kaiapoi.

