Lifeguard gives child CPR at Hamilton public pool

A lifeguard had to give a "school-aged child" CPR at a Hamilton public pool this afternoon.

It came after the child got into difficulty at a swimming class at the Waterworld facility about 2.30pm.

"A lifeguard administered CPR, to which the child quickly responded," Aquatics Director at Hamilton City Council Liz Cann told 1News.

"An ambulance attended and continued to provide medical assistance.

"They were taken to hospital for assessment, but were talking and responsive before leaving the facility. No other details are available at this stage. Council is looking into how the incident occurred."

St John confirmed it attended and took one person to Waikato Hospital in moderate condition.