World
Bang Showbiz

Benedict Cumberbatch attacked at home by knife-wielding chef

10:50am
A man broke into the grounds of Benedict Cumberbatch's north London home and threatened him with a knife, a court has been told.

A man broke into the grounds of Benedict Cumberbatch's north London home and threatened him with a knife, a court has been told. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were attacked by a knife-wielding chef at the actor's home.

A court has heard that Jack Bissell - a former chef at a luxury hotel - made a series of threats against the actor, after breaking into the grounds of his home in north London.

Bissell, 35 - who hasn't offered any explanation for his behaviour - told the movie star: "I know you've moved here, I hope it burns down."

Benedict, his wife Sophie Hunter and their three children - Christopher, Hal and Finn - were all at home when Bissell broke into their property and ripped their intercom off the wall, before launching abuse at the film star.

Bissell fled the scene of the crime, but was later tracked down by police, who were able to find him using DNA evidence.

He appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in London earlier this month, when he admitted to causing criminal damage.

The former chef was fined £250 (NZ$510) and a given a three-year restraining order.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them.

"Luckily it never went that far."

Despite this, the actor and his wife are said to have suffered "many sleepless nights" since the incident occurred.

The court heard that Bissell told a local shopkeeper that he planned to break into Benedict's house and burn it to the ground.

The insider explained: "Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again.

"The fact that it was a targeted intrusion makes it a lot more scary."

WorldUK and EuropeMoviesCrime and JusticeTelevision

SHARE ME

More Stories

Guyana teen charged as adult with 19 counts of murder in dorm fire

Guyana teen charged as adult with 19 counts of murder in dorm fire

The 15-year-old girl was allegedly upset her phone had been confiscated. The youngest victim was a 5-year-old boy.

7:19am

Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight, hours after nighttime barrages

Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight, hours after nighttime barrages

Explosions rattled Kyiv today, hours after a more common nighttime barrage of the city by drones and cruise missiles took place.

6:10am

0:30

Aborted Brisbane armed robbery ends in tears, packet of chips

Aborted Brisbane armed robbery ends in tears, packet of chips

7:15pm

Nearly 1600 Dutch climate protesters arrested for blocking road

Nearly 1600 Dutch climate protesters arrested for blocking road

3:31pm

Fewer Kiwis have Aussie visa cancelled in months since 501 changes

Fewer Kiwis have Aussie visa cancelled in months since 501 changes

1:16pm

Watch: Driver and passenger in shootout on Charlotte bus

Watch: Driver and passenger in shootout on Charlotte bus

Mon, May 29

0:56

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

'What is wrong with this?' Brown challenged over bilingual road signs

3:03

'What is wrong with this?' Brown challenged over bilingual road signs

19 mins ago

'Really scary' - Waihi Beach locals on escaping flash flood

'Really scary' - Waihi Beach locals on escaping flash flood

35 mins ago

Migrants reportedly cheated out of money in NZ worker visa scam

Migrants reportedly cheated out of money in NZ worker visa scam

53 mins ago

Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd to play New Zealand show

Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd to play New Zealand show

11:57am

Thai police seize over a tonne of meth bound for Australia

Thai police seize over a tonne of meth bound for Australia

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6