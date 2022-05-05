Review: Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness misses the mark

After 28 entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some cracks are starting to form.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strange (Source: Supplied)

The plot of the film has been kept mostly under wraps, going so far as to have Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong appear before the film in a message asking the audience not to spoil it.

Without giving too much away, the film revolves around the multiverse-hopping America Chavez (Xochitil Gomez) who comes to Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help keeping her multiversal power from those trying to steal it. To say any more would be venturing into spoiler territory.

Multiverse of Madness is out now (Source: Supplied)

There are flashes of true greatness in Multiverse of Madness, mostly when director Sam Raimi's distinctive visual style shines through.

Known for helming both the Evil Dead trilogy and the original Spider-Man trilogy, Raimi is well versed in both superhero films and horror movies.

So when the director's chair was vacated for the Doctor Strange sequel, teased to be "the first MCU horror film", Raimi was maybe the most exciting choice imaginable.

There are sequences that play out like a horror film which have a real sense of tension and atmosphere, and which wouldn't have worked under a lesser director.

But when it comes to showing us the madness of the multiverse, the film comes up a little short.

Several multiverses are explored in the Doctor Strange sequel (Source: Supplied)

Aside from a brief sequence with some of the best visuals in the film, we spend our time in only a handful of different universes and honestly, none of them are that mad.

Perhaps the film's biggest falter is its insistence on fan service, and grinding the film to a halt to provide it.

Now I'm not made of stone, being there opening night with an audience cheering because they recognise that guy from the other thing, I'm going to get giddy and maybe even join in a collective gasp or cheer.

However it all ends up being fairly inconsequential and is the first stumble after an enjoyable first act.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Source: Supplied)

While the film does a little bit of handholding if this is your first outing to the MCU, there is quite a bit of recommended homework.

The Disney+ show WandaVision is essential, you're given hints of what happened but the film very much follows on from the events of the show. What If...? will help for making sense of certain elements. References are made to Spider-Man: No Way Home and the last two Avengers films. That's not even to mention the first Doctor Strange.

Despite all this, the film is still fun. All the things we expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are here (for better or for worse).

Fourteen years in, the MCU is a well oiled machine with such meticulous quality control that even when one of these films doesn't quite hit the mark, it's still an enjoyable trip to the cinema.