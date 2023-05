Two people have died following a crash in the Far North this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene on Pukewhai Rd, in Kaingaora, about 12.30pm.

One person died at the scene.

A second person was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but died of their injuries.

"We extend our condolences to their families at this difficult time," police said.

The serious crash unit is at the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.