New Zealand
1News

One dead after crash involving mobility scooter in East Auckland

50 mins ago
The scene of the East Tamaki crash.

The scene of the East Tamaki crash. (Source: 1News)

One person has died after a "serious" crash involving a mobility scooter in Auckland's East Tamaki Heights this morning.

Police were made aware of the crash on Kilkenny Drive at around 10.40am.

"Sadly, one person received critical injuries and has since died at the scene," a spokesperson said.

An officer at the scene described the victim as an "elderly female".

"We extend our condolences to their family at this difficult time."

The serious crash unit is currently at the scene, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area while investigations take place.

In a statement to 1News, St John says they were not required for transportation.

Six stops on the bus route 355 will be missed due to the crash - stretching between Kilkenny Drive between Chapel Road and Maghera Drive.

