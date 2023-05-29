New Zealand
Knife crime up around 20% over two years - police

By Jacob Johnson, 1News Reporter
37 mins ago
A man with a machete attacks a shop worker in Hamilton.

A man with a machete attacks a shop worker in Hamilton.

New figures released to 1News show that rates of knife crime continues to climb.

The data covers occurences where a knife was used as a weapon from May 2020 to last month.

Over the past year, police have received 1665 reports of knife attacks, a 19% increase compared to the same period two years ago.

Incidents where the offender was either a family member or was well known to the victim cover around 60% of incidents reported.

"Police believe the increase in knife crime numbers is partly due to an increase in actual incidents, and an increase in assault reporting, particularly in relation to family harm events," a statement read.

The remaining incidents are knife attacks on strangers — mostly assaults or robberies — which have increased almost 22% over the past two years.

"It says something we do know — that you're more likely to be involved in crime like this from within the family or people known to you," crime sociologist Jarrod Gilbert said.

But he said the increase in knife attacks from strangers is concerning.

"It's maybe a little too early to say we're going to hell in a hand basket just at the moment, but clearly, we're in a difficult period."

"Crime has gone up tremendously," Hamilton dairy owner Puneet Singh said.

He's beefed up security at his business after a machete attack left one of his employees hospitalised at the end of last year.

That includes a new cage door that only opens on command — he also has more cameras and a second fog cannon, thanks to Government funding.

But he says these measures only go so far.

"The trend has changed. Like before, they used to come and take the stuff and go. But now they know if they don't attack the worker, the worker will press the panic button, or fog cannons on, and if they do that then their robbery is unsuccessful."

'Clearly knives are something that everybody has access to'

Gilbert said criminals did alter their behaviour based on how society tried to deal with them.

"A lot of this type of crime is done by young people — so the only access they've got is what's available to them, and clearly knives are something that everybody has access to."

The Official Information Act figures show last month alone there were 144 knife attacks, one of them fatal.

Police say the numbers reflect an increase in violent offending.

"This provides extra challenges for our staff responding, as when faced with an offender with a knife or other weapon we need to deploy in such a way to keep our officers and the public safe," a statement read.

"Police is responding to this increased threat with programmes designed to upskill our people responding to more volatile situations, such as the tactical response model and the frontline safety improvement plan."

Singh wants to see more police on the streets.

"I think they need more manpower. Every day they have to deal with some other issues and I don't think there are enough people to cope."

Police Minister Ginny Anderson said efforts are underway to increase numbers.

"We will soon reach our goal of 1800 additional frontline officers, but it's important we don't go backwards. $50.8 million has been initially allocated in Budget 2023 for population-based funding increases," a statement from her office read.

"This funding will ensure we maintain the current ratio of at least one officer to every 480 New Zealanders."

