Kiwi Lani Daniels is crowned world heavyweight champion

9:25am
Lani Daniels throws a jab during her victory over Alrie Meleisea.

Lani Daniels throws a jab during her victory over Alrie Meleisea. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand boxer Lani Daniels has the won IBF women's world heavyweight title after defeating countrywoman Alrie Meleisea in Auckland on Saturday night.

It was a spectacular walk to the ring for Daniels accompanied by a powerful haka and waiata.

In the first four rounds, Daniels landed more consitently before taking control from the fifth.

She managed to bust Meleisea's nose which covered her in crimson.

Meleisea fought bravely but was unable to recover and suffered just her second career loss.

Two judges scored the fight 98-92 and one judge, 99-91, with Daniels winning unanimously as Daniels, the three-times New Zealand champion, took her record to 7-2-2.

The fighters embraced following the decision.

Daniels 'The Smiling Assassin' said win or lose she would retire unless a big pay day came her way.

She said if major sponsors backed her and a promoter could be found, she would continue her boxing career.

The fight made history on multiple accounts, as the first world title contested between Māori and Pasifika, the first Pasifika female to fight for a world title, and the first world title contested between two New Zealand-born boxers.

Daniels becomes the fourth Māori world boxing champion.

Fury sends boxing contract to Joshua for 'Battle of Britain'

Britain's WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed a contract had been sent to compatriot Anthony Joshua for a Wembley Stadium showdown in September.

Sat, May 27

Analysis: The most impressive thing about Parker's win? His body

Joseph Parker's demolition of Aussie journeyman Faiga Opelu was significant only because of the way he prepared for the fight, writes Patrick McKendry.

Thu, May 25

'It was a statement' - Parker demolishes Opelu in first round

Thu, May 25

Joseph Parker shapes up to put on "smashing" show in Melbourne

Tue, May 23

Tyson Fury brings star power to Joseph Parker fight in Melbourne

Mon, May 22

Kiwi living at boxing gym ahead of world title fight - literally

Sat, May 13

