New Zealand
Fleeing man runs onto Auckland motorway, gets into person's car

16 mins ago
Police attend crime scene on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Police attend crime scene on Auckland's Southern Motorway. (Source: Supplied)

A man who failed to stop for police ran onto a busy Auckland motorway before getting into a person's car today.

Police said the incident began when officers signalled the driver of a vehicle to pull over in Lakewood Court, Manukau at 11.51am, due to "the manner of driving".

"The vehicle failed to stop at the time, however it was not pursued," police said in a statement.

"Instead, its movements were monitored with the assistance of the police helicopter, Eagle.

"The offender has been observed driving dangerously through Manukau, Māngere and through to Ōtāhuhu, where the driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

"He has then attempted to stop moving vehicles on the Southern Motorway, near Ōtāhuhu, before getting into a member of the public's car."

Police said the man was quickly arrested at the scene on the Southern Motorway.

"It is incredibly fortunate that the member was not injured as a result."

Police are currently considering charges against the man.

New chase policy

It comes as police today announced a new chase policy, acknowledging that more offenders have been fleeing and a smaller proportion of those fleeing offenders have been arrested in recent years.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the changes are a "re-balancing".

He said the changes "add the potential" for officers to pursue when an offender flees and there's a "high risk of ongoing serious harm".

"It does acknowledge that in the preceding period we've had an increase in the number of fleeing driver events and a decrease in the proportion of those being apprehended," Coster added. "[The new framework] is likely to see police pursuing more.

"We recognise there has been a public demand for a stronger focus on apprehensions.

"This is an incredibly difficult area though, there are risks on either side."

