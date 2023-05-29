World
Fewer Kiwis have Aussie visa cancelled in months since 501 changes

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
40 mins ago
The Senate is due to vote on new migration laws on March 29.

The Senate is due to vote on new migration laws on March 29. (Source: Breakfast)

Fewer New Zealanders have had their Australian visas cancelled since changes were made to the 501 deportation policy .

Previously the 501 rule has been used to deport people from the country on the basis they don’t pass the character test, usually in relation to a crime committed.

However, New Zealanders are often deported irrespective of how long they’ve been living in Australia or their family connections.

Section 501 of Australia’s migration act has long been a pressure point between the two countries, with significant changes approved in March this year allowing for those factors to be taken into account.

In July last year former prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed that Australia would adopt a "common sense approach" to deportations

While data fluctuates from month to month, the first two months since the change (58 days) saw 28 New Zealand nationals have their visa cancelled.

That’s compared to the same period from 2022 when 67 New Zealand nationals were deported from Australia.

However, Australia's Border Force is warning it's yet to become clear that the policy is resulting in fewer Kiwis having their visas cancelled.

"Comparative figures over the last three years must be also be considered in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the border restrictions and flight availability fluctuations during this period," a spokesperson said.

501 visa cancellations, irrespective of nationality, have been declining since 2020, with some experts saying it relates to an improved relationship between New Zealand and Australia.

Home affairs data shows 1018 were cancelled in 2019-20, compared to 380 in 2021-22.

The ministry says there were significant travel restritions due to the pandemic.

The main offence in deportation cases is drug crimes, followed by child sex offences.

