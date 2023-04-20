Politics
1News

Jessica Mutch McKay: It's time for Kiwis living in Aus to be treated equally

By Jessica Mutch McKay, 1News Political Editor
5:35am
Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Sydney Opera House in Australia. (Source: Getty)

Analysis: The Anzac spirit will be commemorated on April 25, but when it comes to the rights of Kiwis living in Australia, we’re still not treated like mates.

As the prime minister prepares to go to Brisbane over the weekend, it raises the question about whether changes are finally on the way.

New Zealand prime ministers have made the plea for equality for decades. Making an announcement on the eve of Anzac Day would make it an easier sell for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Getting citizenship is a lengthy and expensive process. For the 700,000 Kiwis living across the ditch, it’s fine until things go wrong. A child is born with a disability - for example - or someone has a major accident at work. That’s when things get tricky.

Australians living in New Zealand have the peace of mind of a safety net. Like us, they pay tax. Kiwis paying tax in Australia do not have the same comfort.

501 deportees have been a point of contention for years between the two countries. Australia was deporting criminals with little or no connection to New Zealand. Applying a “common sense” approach - as both Albanese and Hipkins put it - was a step in the right direction, but there’s still progress for Kiwis that needs to be made.

AUKUS – a security deal - is another issue casting a shadow on the trip although it’s unlikely we’ll see any developments this weekend.

Australia, the UK and the US have buddied up and second-hand nuclear submarines are on the way to Australia from the US. New Zealand could never be part of that pillar of the deal but it’s worth considering whether we can tag in when it comes to things like intelligence sharing. We don’t want to be left out but there’s a level of apprehension about jumping into a deal given our anti-nuclear stance.

It would be fitting for the two prime ministers to mark Anzac Day during Chris Hipkins' visit. It’s an emotive occasion to remember the sacrifice our soldiers made.

In the meantime, we will wait to see what gains New Zealand can make when it comes to citizenship.

New ZealandOpinion and AnalysisPoliticsAustralia

SHARE

More Stories

Report into police handling of Parliament occupation released today

Report into police handling of Parliament occupation released today

The IPCA received nearly 2000 complaints regarding the conduct of police during the three-week protest, which ended violently on March 2.

5:00am

8:32

National candidate resigns after social media controversy

National candidate resigns after social media controversy

"Stephen Jack has tonight resigned as National’s candidate for Taieri," a National Party spokesperson said.

10:16pm

Gore residents welcome review of troubled council

Gore residents welcome review of troubled council

7:18pm

2:29

'Ideological nonsense': Greens hit out at Nats' farming policy

'Ideological nonsense': Greens hit out at Nats' farming policy

5:37pm

Some NCEA changes delayed, maths and literacy prioritised

Some NCEA changes delayed, maths and literacy prioritised

2:41pm

3:40

National targets 'rules and regulations' in farming policy

National targets 'rules and regulations' in farming policy

9:02am

More Stories

Jessica Mutch Mckay: Ardern - accolades and vitriol

Jessica Mutch Mckay: Ardern - accolades and vitriol

Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay reflects on Ardern's premiership on her final day at Parliament.

Wed, Apr 5

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

May 19, 2022

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

October 19, 2022

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

August 22, 2022

Inside Parliament: Bombshell in the Bay, polls, policy and demotions

Inside Parliament: Bombshell in the Bay, polls, policy and demotions

Fri, Mar 24

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

Texas cheerleaders shot after one says she got in wrong car

Texas cheerleaders shot after one says she got in wrong car

23 mins ago

Heli pilot in near-fatal crash probably mistook sea fog for cloud

Heli pilot in near-fatal crash probably mistook sea fog for cloud

31 mins ago

McCullum to face no action for partnership with betting firm

McCullum to face no action for partnership with betting firm

7:03am

Murder charges for 2 Alabama teens in Sweet 16 shooting

Murder charges for 2 Alabama teens in Sweet 16 shooting

6:39am

Vehicle sought in Canterbury homicide investigation

Vehicle sought in Canterbury homicide investigation

5:50am

'Hanging over us' - Otago landowners fight tougher flood hazard rules

'Hanging over us' - Otago landowners fight tougher flood hazard rules
1
2
3
4
5
6