New Zealand
1News

2 men assaulted, 'bundled' into vehicle in Napier over weekend

52 mins ago
A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police are investigating after three men were assaulted, before two of the men were "bundled" into a vehicle in Napier over the weekend.

Police were called after two vehicles with "a number of occupants" inside got out and allegedly assaulted the men outside an event on Todd St about 10.30pm on Saturday, Eastern District Organised Crime Unit's Detective Glen Yule said.

One of the victims, who did not know the other two men, fled the scene and called the police.

He told police he saw the other two victims being bundled into one of the two cars before leaving the area, Yule said.

The victim was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital as a precaution. He did not sustain serious injuries.

The remaining two victims' injuries are unknown.

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact the police.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHawke's Bay

