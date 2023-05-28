Politics
1News

Election 2023: Labour will make Apprenticeship Boost scheme permanent

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
2:26pm
PM Chris Hipkins.

PM Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

Labour will spend $420m over four years to embed an apprenticeship scheme first introduced as a Covid-19 measure.

It's the second election policy the party has announced, following its announcement yesterday it would not change the age of eligibility for superannuation.

Leader Chris Hipkins made the announcement today at the second of a two-day Labour Party Congress in Wellington.

The scheme, Apprenticeship Boost, would be made a permanent feature of the tertiary education system, having first been introduced in 2020 as a temporary Covid-19 measure.

The scheme pays employers $500 per month for the first two years of an apprenticeship.

Hipkins said training more New Zealanders created opportunities and "good jobs" and reduced reliance on offshore workers to plug skills shortages.

"Immigration remains important, but we shouldn't have to rely on getting the skills we need from overseas."

He said Apprenticeship Boost had resulted in a 61% increase in the number of apprentices over the last three years and placed 57,000 tradespeople, helping fill labour shortages.

"The biggest number of apprentices are being trained in construction which is a sector crying out for more workers.

"Increasingly people want to earn and learn at the same time. Apprenticeship Boost supports that aspiration and has delivered a big increase in the number of Maōri, Pacific and women in the trades."

He said many businesses were now also places of learning and they needed certainty from the Government that it would partner with them.

"I am providing that certainty."

"Apprenticeship Boost is a great example of how Government can get alongside and support business to invest in their next generation of talent. It's a win-win.

"Labour's support for apprentices is in stark contrast to National. Following the global financial crisis, National stood back and let apprenticeship numbers plummet.

"As a result of National's short-sighted approach New Zealand was left with a skills shortage we're only now starting to get on top of.

"This policy for the 2023 election reinforces our strong message to school leavers that under Labour the trades are a great career opportunity."

He said Labour was "the party for apprentices, backing the tradies of tomorrow".

New ZealandPoliticsEmploymentYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Political reaction: Can the Nats' policy fix the housing shortage?

Political reaction: Can the Nats' policy fix the housing shortage?

"National is terribly confused in this policy," the Greens say.

28 mins ago

Election 2023: TOP bets its future on Ilam - can it win?

Election 2023: TOP bets its future on Ilam - can it win?

Meanwhile, National's Hamish Campbell wants to take back the seat from Labour incumbent Sarah Pallett.

11:47am

6:40

Labour announces first election policy: Keeping Super age at 65

Labour announces first election policy: Keeping Super age at 65

Sat, May 27

Gore District Council exec misled media about no confidence vote

Gore District Council exec misled media about no confidence vote

Sat, May 27

Govt rejected Spark offer to invest in disaster-proofing networks

Govt rejected Spark offer to invest in disaster-proofing networks

Fri, May 26

Poll: Most people unconvinced Budget will help cost of living

Poll: Most people unconvinced Budget will help cost of living

Fri, May 26

2:28

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Sydney police seek CCTV of Sydney inferno's beginnings

2:03

Sydney police seek CCTV of Sydney inferno's beginnings

28 mins ago

Political reaction: Can the Nats' policy fix the housing shortage?

Political reaction: Can the Nats' policy fix the housing shortage?

54 mins ago

Derrick White's late heroics allow Celtics to force Game 7 against Heat

Derrick White's late heroics allow Celtics to force Game 7 against Heat

3:29pm

Over $4m worth of meth, cash seized in lower North Island bust

Over $4m worth of meth, cash seized in lower North Island bust

2:58pm

Holly Willoughby says Phillip Schofield lied to her over affair

2:30

Holly Willoughby says Phillip Schofield lied to her over affair

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6