Election 2023: Labour will make Apprenticeship Boost scheme permanent

Labour will spend $420m over four years to embed an apprenticeship scheme first introduced as a Covid-19 measure.

It's the second election policy the party has announced, following its announcement yesterday it would not change the age of eligibility for superannuation.

Leader Chris Hipkins made the announcement today at the second of a two-day Labour Party Congress in Wellington.

The scheme, Apprenticeship Boost, would be made a permanent feature of the tertiary education system, having first been introduced in 2020 as a temporary Covid-19 measure.

The scheme pays employers $500 per month for the first two years of an apprenticeship.

Hipkins said training more New Zealanders created opportunities and "good jobs" and reduced reliance on offshore workers to plug skills shortages.

"Immigration remains important, but we shouldn't have to rely on getting the skills we need from overseas."

He said Apprenticeship Boost had resulted in a 61% increase in the number of apprentices over the last three years and placed 57,000 tradespeople, helping fill labour shortages.

"The biggest number of apprentices are being trained in construction which is a sector crying out for more workers.

"Increasingly people want to earn and learn at the same time. Apprenticeship Boost supports that aspiration and has delivered a big increase in the number of Maōri, Pacific and women in the trades."

He said many businesses were now also places of learning and they needed certainty from the Government that it would partner with them.

"I am providing that certainty."

"Apprenticeship Boost is a great example of how Government can get alongside and support business to invest in their next generation of talent. It's a win-win.

"Labour's support for apprentices is in stark contrast to National. Following the global financial crisis, National stood back and let apprenticeship numbers plummet.

"As a result of National's short-sighted approach New Zealand was left with a skills shortage we're only now starting to get on top of.

"This policy for the 2023 election reinforces our strong message to school leavers that under Labour the trades are a great career opportunity."

He said Labour was "the party for apprentices, backing the tradies of tomorrow".