'Taxpayers can’t afford it': ACT, Nats hit back on Super age

National and ACT have hit back on Labour's declaration it would keep the superannuation age at 65, but some in the sector are welcoming the certainty.

It follows Labour social development spokeswoman Carmel Sepuloni's announcement today at the Labour Party Congress in Wellington, a meeting with 500-odd delegates at Te Papa.

She also announced that a re-elected Labour Government would continue contributions to the NZ Super Fund and the winter energy payment.

This afternoon, Age Concern chief executive Karen Billings-Jensen said Labour's announcement was pleasing to hear.

"We think it does give some security for those particularly who are nearing the age of eligibility.

“The age should remain at 65.

“There’s a lot of things we can say that we can’t afford. It’s really just around the decisions that are made and the priorities that we have.

“Looking after those [who] really need support is most important.”

She said the superannuation eligibility age rising to 67 was “quite a blunt tool”.

“There are many people [who] don’t arrive at age 65 in great shape and they may not be able to continue to work.”

However, ACT Party leader David Seymour said the rest of the developing world was increasing its superannuation eligibility age to 67.

ACT leader David Seymour. (Source: 1News)

“I wish New Zealand was so wealthy that we could keep it at 65. The truth is, New Zealand taxpayers can’t afford it, and it’s only fair when people are living longer.

“ACT has consistently said the age needs to go up, even when it’s unpopular to say it, because it’s the truth.

“Successful countries are raising their ages as people live longer and have fewer children so there are fewer taxpayers to pay for it. We are just pointing out the mathematical reality that as people live longer it’s only fair that the age gradually adjusts so that people who are taxpayers actually get a fair go.”

National Party campaign chairman Chris Bishop said superannuation needed to rise.

National Party campaign chairman Chris Bishop. (Source: 1News)

"We have laid out our plan... the age of super goes up to 67 from 2044 - that's 21 years away. No one born before 1979 is affected by what we are talking about.

"Labour's only policy coming out of the conference so far is to not do something.

"Chris Hipkins is hypocritical Hipkins because he campaigned in the past on raising the super age and he knows it is the responsible thing to do economically and fiscally and socially.

"It's a moderate, responsible thing to do to raise the age to 67."

In 2011, in the first 1News leaders' debate against then-Prime Minister John Key, then-Labour leader Phil Goff said the superannuation age had to rise before a "crisis" came.

"Leadership and courage means that you take that decision now, you don't pretend to New Zealand that there is no change needed."

Asked what had changed today, Sepuloni said Labour was being honest about the cost of keeping the eligibility age the same.

"We've got the numbers in front of us, Treasury tells us its affordable as long as we keep contributing to the Super Fund.

"I'm not sure what evidence the Labour Party had back then to be honest, I wasn't that close to the front and the decision-making, but I certainly know that we've got the evidence to support that it's sustainable now."