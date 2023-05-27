New Zealand
1News

Watch: House engulfed in flames evacuated in East Auckland

6:02pm

A house fire in the East Auckland suburb of Maraetai has destroyed a home and sent a tower of billowing smoke into the sky.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) were alerted to the blaze on Maraetai Drive at around 2.30pm, describing the two-storey home in flames as "well involved" and 10 x 15 metres in size.

"All persons have been accounted for," the fire service said, adding neigbouring properties appear to have been unaffected.

Smoke billows from the burning house, seen from Beachlands nearby. (Source: 1News)

With the main road closed, nearby residents who are unable to get home have expressed concern for their properties.

Firefighters stood in what was the lower level of the house, working to extinguish the blaze hours after it started.

It appears to have been contained to one property. Many neighbouring houses have been affected by the smoke, including residents in nearby Beachlands who have described the strong smell of smoke billowing over from Maraetai.

1News understand a family with three children lived in the house, locals quickly jumped into action online to coordinate help for them.

"Reaching out on behalf of the family affected by today's house fire," a neighbour said, "this family will need our help, PJs, underwear, clothes to wear tomorrow, toiletries, brush, comb - all the simple things".

Maraetai Drive, the main road running through the town, has been closed in both directions by emergency services.

FENZ was able to contain the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes, however the two-story building has been reduced to nearly nothing.

Auckland

