Auckland indie group Coast Arcade going from strength to strength

Coast Arcade had their humble beginnings at Auckland's Glendowie College in 2021, and have been going from strength to strength since.

The four-piece band has played at Rhythm & Vines and opened for the likes of The Beths and Princess Chelsea. They've just released their brand new EP, Next to Me.

Guitarist and lead vocalist Bella Bavin said the the title track reflects the group's "more punky side".

"It's fast drumming and loud guitars... and that's what we wanted," she said.

For such a young band, they already have a pretty impressive resume, but Thom Boynton and Nate Tims are still juggling schoolwork with band life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When we were in the studio last year, Thom and I were studying while we were recording. We were sitting outside the studio doing past exam papers!" Nate said.

And with two underage members of the band, Bella said they wouldn't be making music without the support of their families.

"Not only have they driven us to shows and come to shows outside of Auckland, but having two underage members means they have to come when we play R18 concerts," she said.

"So when were at R&V in Gisborne, Nate and Thom's parents were sitting at the artists lounge and that's the only reason we could play that show!"

While the up-and-comers are gearing up to perform their new single at a show this week, the theft of thousands of dollars in music equipment nearly left the band in a stressful situation.

Last week, Bella was left "devastated" after a guitar and cables was stolen from the boot of her car after a rehearsal at a Ponsonby music studio.

The suspect was caught and her equipment was returned three days later after the theft gained traction on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Arcade are playing a sold-out gig this weekend at Joel Little's music venue Big Fan.