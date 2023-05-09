Rugby
'Ridiculous' - Joe Moody on Wayne Smith's 'boring maul' comments

By Jordan Oppert , 1News Reporter
9 mins ago
Joe Moody proudly displays the scars of battle potentially earned through one of his favourite bits of the game: the lineout drive.

Joe Moody proudly displays the scars of battle potentially earned through one of his favourite bits of the game: the lineout drive. (Source: Photosport)

One can usually rely on Crusaders and All Blacks prop Joe Moody to get straight to the point and he left the media today in no doubt about his thoughts on Wayne Smith's recent comments regarding the state of the modern game.

"Argh, s***! What a ridiculous thing to say," said Moody.

Moody was referring in particular to Smith's recent assertions in a podcast that the game had become too boring and predictable thanks in large part to the lineout drive.

Smith said that and the referee's near constant whistling had prompted him to turn a game he was viewing on television off at halftime for the first time in his life.

But Moody said: "Lineout mauls are a great, great part of the game. [They are a] good challenge to lay down a yardstick for your forward pack.

"I'd hate to see it thrown out or reduced - you've got to keep it in there.

"Smithy's a good man and has a lot of interesting views but I can't say I align with this one."

Crusaders forwards coach Dan Perrin backed Moody's comments.

"If they're kicking for touch and not getting the ball back I guess they're taking penalty shots at goal," the former front rower said.

"So, you take something away and you find something else to complain about - not as many tries, teams would be kicking for goals - and that's not exciting for the fans."

Perrin, a self-confessed rugby purist, said "mauls been in the game a long time" and he'd "like to see them stay there".

The Crusaders, fourth on the table, after their recent big win over the Force, will play the third-placed Blues in Christchurch on Saturday.

RugbyCrusadersAll Blacks

