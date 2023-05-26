Rachel Hunter shares adorable photos with first grandchild

Ex-supermodel Rachel Hunter has shared adorable photos with her first grandchild.

Baby Louie, who is the son of Liam Stewart, was born earlier this month.

Hunter posted the photo to Instagram captioned: "Exactly how I feel Louie. Welcome you Divine Soul.

"Seeing you three together. Nicole, you are a queen.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Liam so proud love you guys."

Sir Rod Stewart, Liam's dad, said he was overjoyed by the birth of his grandson.

Liam shared the photo to his own Instagram story, writing: “Grandma Rach”, with Nicole doing the same, writing: “Louie’s so loved”.