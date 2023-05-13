Rachel Hunter announces birth of first grandchild

Ex-supermodel Rachel Hunter has become a grandmother for the first time.

Hunter posted a photo of her son Liam Stewart, his partner, and their new baby boy on Instagram.

"A beautiful Trinity - Welcome Louie, there are no words for me other than immense love, the beautiful support you both bring to each other.

"Nicole you are a Queen. Love you All so much. Just Blossoming & glowing, lots of happy tears 🙌🏽🌸💙🧡🙌🏽.

"No words just look at this pic. Heart burst 💙💥💙 @discostew94 @nicoleartukovich also Nicole's amazing mum @tinaartukovic sending you lots of hugs 🤗 Can’t wait to meet you next week Louie," Hunter said in the caption.

Liam's dad, Sir Rod Stewart, is yet to post the news to social media.