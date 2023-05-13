Entertainment
Rachel Hunter announces birth of first grandchild

9:02pm
Ex-supermodel Rachel Hunter has become a grandmother for the first time.

Ex-supermodel Rachel Hunter has become a grandmother for the first time. (Source: Instagram).

Ex-supermodel Rachel Hunter has become a grandmother for the first time.

Hunter posted a photo of her son Liam Stewart, his partner, and their new baby boy on Instagram.

"A beautiful Trinity - Welcome Louie, there are no words for me other than immense love, the beautiful support you both bring to each other.

Hunter posted a photo of her son Liam Stewart, his partner, and their new baby boy on Instagram.

Hunter posted a photo of her son Liam Stewart, his partner, and their new baby boy on Instagram. (Source: Getty)

"Nicole you are a Queen. Love you All so much. Just Blossoming & glowing, lots of happy tears 🙌🏽🌸💙🧡🙌🏽.

"No words just look at this pic. Heart burst 💙💥💙 @discostew94 @nicoleartukovich also Nicole's amazing mum @tinaartukovic sending you lots of hugs 🤗 Can’t wait to meet you next week Louie," Hunter said in the caption.

Liam's dad, Sir Rod Stewart, is yet to post the news to social media.

42 mins ago

Hawke's Bay farmers 'frustrated' with Govt amid silt cleanup efforts

2:18

Hawke's Bay farmers 'frustrated' with Govt amid silt cleanup efforts

57 mins ago

Crusaders grind out win over Blues after Papali'i sees red

Crusaders grind out win over Blues after Papali'i sees red

9:35pm

Watch: Jason Momoa graces red carpet in Auckland at Fast X premiere 

2:20

Watch: Jason Momoa graces red carpet in Auckland at Fast X premiere 

9:28pm

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

9:02pm

Rachel Hunter announces birth of first grandchild

Rachel Hunter announces birth of first grandchild

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
