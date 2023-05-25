Entertainment
Tina Turner: Tributes pour in for the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

45 mins ago
Turner won 12 Grammy Awards, sold over 200 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991. 

Turner won 12 Grammy Awards, sold over 200 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

Fans, celebrities and fellow musicians are mourning the loss of singer Tina Turner, the legendary Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, who died aged 83 today.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," a spokesperson said.

Turner, who was born in the US state of Tennessee, rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, before launching a successful solo career in the 1980s.

She was known for her powerful voice, energetic stage presence and iconic hits such as What’s Love Got to Do With It, Proud Mary and The Best.

Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger spoke of his interactions with the singer. Turner performed with Jagger during a show in 1985 and toured with the band in the 60s.

"She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her," he said

"I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous."

President Joe Biden listens as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

President Joe Biden listens as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

US President Joe Biden paid tribute, as did Australia's PM Anthony Albanese in a tweet.

“In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable. Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers."

Albanese said: "Sad to hear of the passing Tina Turner - a legend who overcame trauma and domestic violence to provide a soundtrack to our lives - Tina was Simply the Best. Vale."

American singer Mariah Carey said: "The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer.

"To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen."

Bette Middler said on Twitter: "May flights of angels sing her to her rest."

"Our beloved Tina Turner has died. From Nutbush to the top, she was an absolutely brilliant performer and inspiration to us all. May flights of angels sing her to her rest, but if I know Tina, she is singing lead," she said.

Meanwhile, NBA legend Magic Johnson posted a photo with him and Turner on Twitter.

“Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth.”

Former US President Barack Obama also paid tribute, saying she was "raw" and "powerful" in a tweet.

"Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable," he said.

"And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade."

