Mark Lundy denied parole again, continues to deny killings

The Parole Board has denied double murderer Mark Lundy's second request for parole and he will stay in jail until at least 2025.

The 64-year-old first applied to leave prison in August last year.

After rejecting his request today, the Parole Board said it would hold another hearing for Lundy in April 2025.

Lundy was tried twice and convicted twice of murdering his wife Christine and daughter Amber in Palmerston North in August 2000.

The mother and daughter were bludgeoned to death in their home. Six months later, Lundy was charged with their murders.

His convictions were overturned in 2013 and he spent two years on bail until he was convicted for the second time in 2015.

He was given a life sentence with a 20-year non-parole period.

Today, Lundy maintained his innocence once more.

"As you’re aware, I’ll go to (my) death bed still saying that I did not kill my family," he said.

At last year's parole hearing, it emerged no safety plan had been prepared for managing Lundy's transition into living in the community due to his denial.

This time, Lundy shared how he had spent time with a psychologist writing his safety plan, referring to it as "quite substantial".

He said the primary purpose of the plan is to avoid being recalled.

Mark Lundy being supported at Christine and Amber's funeral (Source: 1News)

"It is a living document... day I get out I'll change it again."

Parole Board chairperson Sir Ron Young outlined how safety plans are put in place to identify what the high risks are in the community and what strategies are in place to deal with them.

"I appreciate you deny offending... You will appreciate we don’t proceed on that basis.

"So on that sense, (the) safety plan doesn’t offer much in terms of identifying high risk situations, as you say there are none from your offending... so not really a safety plan because of your denial of offending," Sir Ron said.

"I don't have a high risk of reoffending because I haven't offended," Lundy said.

The hearing concluded with Sir Ron telling the double murderer he wasn't being paroled because there's a "number of worrying reasons to be concerned about your risk".

Sir Ron said it's not up to the Parole Board to decide how to reduce the risk - that's up to the Department of Corrections and Lundy.

"See you in two years time," he said to Lundy.