Double-murderer Mark Lundy denied parole

Double-murderer Mark Lundy appeared upbeat, confident and still lacking remorse at his first parole hearing, which did not end favourably for the 63 year old. The Parole Board declined his release, primarily because he had no safety plan for managing his reintegration into the community. Lundy was tried twice and convicted twice of murdering his wife Christine and daughter Amber Lundy in Palmerston North in August 2000. He’s been in prison since 2002, with two years out on bail, serving a life sentence with a 20-year non-parole period. Appearing via video link from Tongariro Prison and wearing a checked shirt, Lundy was asked how he was and replied: “I’m good thank you, I’m always good.” He told the Parole Board that upon his release he wanted to pursue business ideas, rejoin a church and visit the cemetery to see “my girls.” But he didn’t seem prepared for what was involved in getting parole and hadn’t come up with a safety plan. “I have not committed any offence. It’s rather difficult to do a safety plan for something I haven’t done,” he said. A panel member pointed out that the board sees him as rightly convicted, to which Lundy replied if he had committed the offence he would have admitted guilt and been out a long time ago. A corrections manager sitting beside Lundy was asked about the safety plan. He said it “wasn’t something on our radar,” as Lundy’s denial has made it difficult to formulate a plan. The board heard positive reviews of Lundy’s behaviour in prison, with corrections staff describing him as a model prisoner - respectful and chivalrous. His lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade QC said he had committed no misdemeanours in his 20 years in custody across five prisons. She emphasised there were no breaches when he was on bail between 2013 and 2015 for his retrial. A psychologist's report described him as very optimistic and said that when Lundy is upset he goes into his cell and cries there. Panel member Paul Elenio pointed out that was very different behaviour to the overt grief he displayed at his wife and daughter’s funeral. He said that day he was a “psychological mess” and to this day has no memory of the funeral. He said it was his “biggest regret” that the funeral wasn’t videoed. While in prison, the former salesman has taken up carpentry, working in the “carp shop” and undertaking refurbishments. He told the board he’d like to pursue a venture making clocks when out of prison. Asked how he would fund this, Lundy said out of his own capital. “I will not borrow money so the financial issues cannot arise,” he said. The Lundy’s were in financial strife at the time of the murders and during trial the prosecution argued Lundy saw his wife’s insurance policy as a way out. The parole board told Lundy he must complete a safety plan and undertake a drug treatment programme before he next appears for parole in May next year.