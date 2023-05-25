World
1News

Florida governor Ron DeSantis launches White House bid

By Logan Church, 1News Reporter
6:55am
Ron DeSantis.

Ron DeSantis. (Source: Associated Press)

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has launched a presidential bid, and hopes to be selected as the Republican nominee for next year's US election.

He is a big thorn in the side of former President Donald Trump, who wants to return to the White House.

DeSantis revealed his decision in a Federal Election Commission filing before an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

The 44-year-old was born in Jacksonville, Florida and has served as the 46th governor of Florida since 2019.

He began his political career after graduating from Yale university, then attending Harvard Law school. He also joined the US navy in 2004.

He started to gain national recognition during his tenure as a congressman from 2013 to 2018.

During his time in Congress, he became a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and an early supporter of Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump endorsed DeSantis' ultimately successful run for governor.

In recent years, he has become a rising star of the Republican party – especially popular among those wanting an alternative to Donald Trump to run in the 2024 election.

In his role as governor, DeSantis has pushed a conservative agenda, and more recently signed legislation banning state finding for diversity and inclusion programs at public Florida schools.

As it became clear DeSantis was considering a presidential bid, the relationship between Trump and DeSantis soured.

Trump, who has famously come up with nicknames for his political opponents, has started calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious".

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug offences

Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug offences

The Trap Queen rapper, whose legal name is Willie Maxwell, pleaded guilty last year.

5:50am

Trump appears virtually in court, criminal trial set for 2024

Trump appears virtually in court, criminal trial set for 2024

The former president said little during the hearing in the hush money case, but lashed out afterwards on social media.

12:57pm

1:37

Watch: Texas House speaker 'obviously intoxicated' at work

Watch: Texas House speaker 'obviously intoxicated' at work

12:44pm

0:12

Wranglers use lasso to capture runaway cow on US motorway

Wranglers use lasso to capture runaway cow on US motorway

9:57am

0:40

Alleged drunk driver charged with killing bride seeks bail

Alleged drunk driver charged with killing bride seeks bail

8:59am

2yo shot in head by stray bullet at US day care centre

2yo shot in head by stray bullet at US day care centre

Wed, May 24

Latest

Popular

6:55am

Florida governor Ron DeSantis launches White House bid

Florida governor Ron DeSantis launches White House bid

6:42am

Tina Turner dies aged 83: 'The world loses a music legend'

Tina Turner dies aged 83: 'The world loses a music legend'

6:00am

Wairoa mayor battles for 69yo disabled man to return home

3:32

Wairoa mayor battles for 69yo disabled man to return home

5:50am

Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug offences

Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug offences

5:40am

Fair Go: Woman disappointed by cracker to packaging ratio

0:40

Fair Go: Woman disappointed by cracker to packaging ratio

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6